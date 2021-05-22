Left Menu

Dalai Lama condoles death of environmentalist Bahuguna

Tibetan religious leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed grief over the death of renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna and said he had made non-violence the core of his campaign to protect environment.Bahuguna, who had pioneered the Chipko movement, died of COVID-19 at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on Friday.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 22-05-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 15:45 IST
Dalai Lama condoles death of environmentalist Bahuguna
  • Country:
  • India

Tibetan religious leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed grief over the death of renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna and said he had made non-violence the core of his campaign to protect environment.

Bahuguna, who had pioneered the Chipko movement, died of COVID-19 at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on Friday. He was 94. The Dalai Lama in a message on Saturday said,“I offer my condolences to his family as well as his many admirers and friends, and I will offer prayers for him.” “I deeply admired the way he made 'ahimsa' (non-violence) the core of his tireless campaigns to protect the environment. Having grown up in Garwhal in Uttarakhand, he was not only acutely aware of the need to preserve the rivers, forests and hills of the Himalayan region, but felt it was his mission to draw other people's attention to it,” the Dalai Lama said. The Tibetan religious leader said on one occasion, Bahuguna had asked him to spread the word about the importance of planting trees and caring for them. I agreed and when I visit Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and other places, I urge people to go out of their way to care for the environment, which has ramifications far beyond the regions where they live, he added. The Dalai Lama said the best tribute to the environmentalists will be to continue to support the movement he began to plant trees protect the earth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021