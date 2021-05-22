Left Menu

Campaign group Animal Rebellion blockades McDonald's centres in UK

Updated: 22-05-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists were blockading distribution centres of restaurant chain McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand a transition to plant-based foods.

Around 50 protesters were blockading the four McDonald's distribution centres in the United Kingdom, it said.

No one was immediately available for comment at McDonald's. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

