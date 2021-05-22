Campaign group Animal Rebellion blockades McDonald's centres in UK

Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists were blockading distribution centres of restaurant chain McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand a transition to plant-based foods.

Around 50 protesters were blockading the four McDonald's distribution centres in the United Kingdom, it said.

No one was immediately available for comment at McDonald's. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

