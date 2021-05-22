Left Menu

Cyclonic circulation may bring showers to parts of Maha, Goa on Mon-Tue: IMD

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 17:02 IST
Cyclonic circulation may bring showers to parts of Maha, Goa on Mon-Tue: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal may intensify in the next couple of days and bring showers in some parts of coastal Maharashtra, except Mumbai, and central parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

It said the southwest monsoon had reached Andaman and the Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation formed there may turn into a ''very severe cyclonic storm'' by May 25.

This development is likely to bring thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometers per hour in central Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said in its forecast.

It has also predicted a rise in temperature by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius in the next five days in most parts of Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021