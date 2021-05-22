MP govt launches scheme to award people for planting trees

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced the launch of Ankur, a scheme under which citizens will be awarded for planting trees during monsoon, an official said. People who take the initiative to plant saplings will be given the Pranvayu Award for their participation, the official said.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We are setting up oxygen plants. But trees provide natural oxygen. No oxygen plant is bigger than trees. A sapling plantation campaign will be carried out under the Ankur scheme during monsoon." The imbalance in nature has to be corrected, he said, urging citizens to pledge to plant more trees in the monsoon.

Additional chief secretary environment, Malay Shrivastav said the scheme will ensure public participation in the program. People who wish to participate in the tree plantation drive can register themselves on the Vayudoot app, the official said. Participants need to upload a picture while planting the sapling and upload another photograph after taking care of the sapling for 30 days, he said. Following verification, the chief minister will give away the Pranvayu Award to winners selected from each district, the official added.

