Maha CM for striking balance between ecology and development

Maha CM for striking balance between ecology and development
Thackeray said he wanted to encourage the concept of development which goes hand-in-hand with the conservation of nature. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday stressed the need for constituting an institution to advise authorities about maintaining the ecological balance in development works.

He said the advice given by technical and scientific advisors of such a body would be binding on authorities.

''Maharashtra should take the lead in setting up such a framework,'' the chief minister said while addressing a webinar organised by the stare Forest department on the occasion of the International Biodiversity Day.

Thackeray said he wanted to encourage the concept of development which goes hand-in-hand with the conservation of nature.

''Humans are encroaching on the territory of wild animals and not vice versa. There is a need to create awareness about biodiversity. People's participation is necessary for protecting the environment,'' he said.

The CM said Mumbai is perhaps the only city with biodiversity. ''We saved the Aarey forest. We need to develop an appropriate behaviour while living with nature,'' he said.

