Coast Guard gears up to take on cyclone 'Yaas'

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:29 IST
ICG stations, ships and aircraft on Eastern Seaboard are on high alert. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Visakhapatnam, May 22 (PTI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has geared up to meet the likely challenges from the developing cyclonic storm Yaas on the east coast.

The low pressure predicted over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal on 22 May would intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24 May, said a press release from the ICG quoting the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

Yaas is expected to move northwest and make landfall on the Odisha West Bengal coast on 26 May. The Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard has initiated pre-emptive measures for the cyclone.

ICG stations, ships and aircraft on Eastern Seaboard are on high alert.

Coastal Radar Station in the States/UTs of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are continuously relaying messages both in English and vernacular languages alert merchant vessels, fishing boats, fisheries survey vessels, scientific research vessels, oil rigs, accommodation barges and support vessels operating in Offshore Development Areas (ODAs), among others.

Though a fishing ban has been enforced on the east coast, CG ships and aircraft at sea are broadcasting weather warning to fishermen who may be operating at sea and directing them to return to the nearest harbour for safety.

Ships at anchorage have also been advised to monitor the weather and take necessary shelter as a safety measure.

The Coast Guard is in close liaison with State/UT governments for sensitising the coastal populace, port authorities, oil rig operators for the safety of boats, vessels and platforms, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

