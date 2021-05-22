Left Menu

Navy puts on standby four naval warships in Bay of Bengal as another cyclone brewing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 20:47 IST
Navy puts on standby four naval warships in Bay of Bengal as another cyclone brewing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy put on standby four warships and a number of aircraft on Saturday to deal with the possible impact of another powerful cyclone that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and likely to hit parts of Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26.

The Indian Navy carried out a massive relief and rescue operation after cyclone 'Tauktae' battered India's western coast earlier this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa.

The meteorological department said a low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and move towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26.

The Indian Navy said eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are positioned at Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources.

It said four naval ships have been put on standby with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief materials and medical teams.

''Naval aircraft are kept ready at naval air stations INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required,'' the Navy said in a statement.

It said the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the cyclonic storm.

''Headquarters, Eastern naval command, and naval officers-in-charge at West Bengal and Odisha areas have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of cyclone 'Yaas' and is in constant liaison with the state administrations for rendering assistance as required,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

 Germany
2
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
3
IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

IBM helping Pitney Bowes transform and embrace hybrid cloud computing

 United States
4
EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

EU persuades U.S. to ease COVID export restrictions for CureVac -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021