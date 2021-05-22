Left Menu

Subtropical storm Ana forms in Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda

It was moving west at 3 mph almost 5 kph.The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, was discontinued.

The first named storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is drifting east over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 175 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said in an 11 a.m. advisory. It was moving west at 3 mph (almost 5 kph).

The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, was discontinued. The island likely will experience locally gusty winds, weather forecasters said.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

