Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, lava expected in Goma, says volcanologist

Mount Nyiragongo, the volcano outside the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, erupted on Saturday, a volcanologist there told Reuters.

"I can see high lava fountains and I think it's likely it will be in Goma very soon," said the volcanologist, Dario Tedesco. "For the moment people are not evacuating."

