Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee

PTI | Goma | Updated: 23-05-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 01:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

A volcano erupted near Goma in eastern Congo, turning the skies a fiery red and panicking residents in the city of nearly 2 million people.

The Nyamulagira volcano erupted on Saturday around 7 pm local time, according to Honore Chiraba, a volcanologist with the Volcano Observation Office in Goma.

However, there was confusion and fear, as the local governor said it was the Nyiragongo volcano, whose last eruption in 2002 left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava. There were reports that the eruption, whichever volcano it was, had taken out a highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni. No initial word has been given on casualties. Chiraba told The Associated Press that lava from the Nyamulagira volcano usually flows in the direction of the Virunga National Park, not toward Goma.

