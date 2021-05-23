Lava from eastern Congo volcano reaches Goma airport, says volcanologist
Lava from a volcano erupting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is flowing south toward the city of Goma and has reached the airport on the edge of town, a volcanologist based in Goma said.
The volcanologist, Dario Tedesco, told Reuters a second fracture had opened in Mount Nyiragongo, allowing the lava to flow toward Goma.
