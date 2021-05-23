Left Menu

Lava from eastern Congo volcano reaches Goma airport, says volcanologist

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 23-05-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 03:12 IST
The volcanologist, Dario Tedesco, told Reuters a second fracture had opened in Mount Nyiragongo, allowing the lava to flow toward Goma. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

Lava from a volcano erupting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is flowing south toward the city of Goma and has reached the airport on the edge of town, a volcanologist based in Goma said.

The volcanologist, Dario Tedesco, told Reuters a second fracture had opened in Mount Nyiragongo, allowing the lava to flow toward Goma.

