Lava from eastern Congo volcano reaches Goma airport, says volcanologist

Lava from a volcano erupting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is flowing south toward the city of Goma and has reached the airport on the edge of town, a volcanologist based in Goma said.

The volcanologist, Dario Tedesco, told Reuters a second fracture had opened in Mount Nyiragongo, allowing the lava to flow toward Goma.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)