Extreme weather in China kills 20 in cross-country running race - officials
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 06:50 IST
At least 20 people were killed when extremely cold weather struck during a 100-km (62-mile) cross-country running race on Saturday in China's northwestern Gansu province, local government officials said on Sunday.
Eight were lightly injured and one remained missing as of 8:00 a.m. Beijing time (0000 GMT) on Sunday, officials from Baiyin city told a news briefing.
The race was held on Saturday morning in the Yellow River Stone Forest, a scenic tourist site in Jingtai county under the jurisdiction of Baiyin.
