Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Maharashtra's Satara

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Satara on Sunday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 9:16 am.

The NCS in a tweet said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, occurred on May 23, 09:16:53 IST, Latitude: 17.36 and Longitude: 73.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Satara, Maharashtra, India." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

