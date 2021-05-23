Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Maharashtra's Satara
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Satara on Sunday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
ANI | Satara (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Satara on Sunday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 9:16 am.
The NCS in a tweet said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, occurred on May 23, 09:16:53 IST, Latitude: 17.36 and Longitude: 73.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Satara, Maharashtra, India." Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Satara
- Maharashtra
- India
Advertisement