NHC says Ana transitions to a tropical storm

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 14:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ana, the first named storm of the season, has transitioned into a tropical storm from a subtropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The system is located about 340 miles (545 km) northeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the NHC added.

Also Read: Subtropical storm Ana forms in Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda

