Three leopards die suspiciously in Mysuru, investigation on

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 15:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three leopards have died suspiciously in Mysuru district, and the Karnataka Forest Department on Sunday said it is investigating into the cause of the death.

The three leopards were found dead on Saturday at Belavadi village on the outskirts of Mysuru.

It is learnt from spot verification that one leopardess aged around 4-5 years and two cubs aged around 8- 10 months have died suspiciously, the department said.

''The carcass of a half-eaten stray dog was found near the dead leopard with traces of pesticide in it. The organ samples have been sent to forensic laboratories to ascertain the exact cause of death,'' it said in a tweet.

A dog squad from the Mysuru police and the Bandipur Tiger Reserve have been involved in the investigation.

