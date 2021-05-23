Work on 14.15 km Zojila tunnel going on smoothly: officials

Construction work of the over 14-km-long Zojila tunnel along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway is going on smoothly and every effort is being made to meet the deadline in 2026, officials said on Sunday.

They also briefed Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal about the different works of the project as he took stock of the progress made till now.

The MP was informed that the whole tunnel is around 14.15-km long and currently, work is under progress in full swing from Meenamarg on the eastern side, an official spokesman said.

Namgyal said that the tunnel would not only benefit Ladakhis but will be a great step in the process of nation building.

General Manager National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Ashwini Kumar and General Manager Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) Fayaz Ahmed Bhat were among those who accompanied Namgyal to Meenamarg, the spokesman said.

Giving details, the officials said full portal stabilisation and portal development has been done, and rock cutting has been completed around two metres inside the tunnel.

From the western side at Baltal, portal slope stabilisation is also in progress, they said. The spokesman said that among other works being executed, there would be two major bridges and one minor bridge, avalanche galleries and three vertical shafts at Shaitan Nallah, Gumri and at Zero Point. Bhat said the completion time of the tunnel is September 2026 and all out efforts are being made to ensure the deadline is met.

He said engineers and workers are working 24 hours in shifts, and necessary equipment and machinery have already been procured to make sure there is no hindrance during work. Namgyal urged MEIL to provide employment opportunities to locals in tunnel's construction works to boost the local economy.

