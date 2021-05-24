U.S. NHC says Ana weakens to a depression

Ana, the first named storm of the season, has weakened to a depression and is expected to become a remnant low soon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The system is located about 540 miles (865 km) northeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the NHC said.

