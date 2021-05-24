Left Menu

Maha: 12 booked for ordering social boycott of man, kin

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:37 IST
Twelve people were booked in Akola in Maharashtra for allegedly ordering the social boycott of a police patil and his kin after he objected to the construction of a village assembly hall, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sonuna village under Channi police station limits, over 580 kilometres from here, he said.

''Police patil (village level functionary liaising with police) Ramesh Kadam and his kin, who have been residing in Sonuna for the past 35 years, objected to an assembly hall being constructed near a temple. However, 12 villagers ordered that no one would keep touch with Kadam or his kin nor would shops sell items to them,'' the Channi police station official said.

They have been charged under IPC and Maharashtra Prohibition of Social Boycott Act provisions, but no arrest has been made so far, the official informed.

