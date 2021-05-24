Maha: Wildlife expert demands concrete rings around wells to save animals

A Maharashtra State Wildlife Board (MSWB) member has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the construction of concrete circular rings around open wells so that animals don't fall into them while looking for water.

MSWB member Yadav Tarte Patil said this move was first implemented around 32 wells in Bhandara's Nakadongri through Central funds in 2019 and the region has not seen a single incident of a wild animal dying due to this reason.

''Recently, two tiger cubs fell into an open well and died in Bhandara. The wells must have concrete circular rings like the Nakadongri pattern. I have written to the CM on this,'' he said.

