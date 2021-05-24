Elderly woman, son shot dead at their house in UP
A 75-year-old woman and her son were shot dead at their house early on Monday in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The incident took place around 2 am in Bamheta village in Kavi Nagar area when Ramshree and her son Narendra 38 were sleeping in the courtyard of their house, they added.
- Country:
- India
A 75-year-old woman and her son were shot dead at their house early on Monday in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The incident took place around 2 am in Bamheta village in Kavi Nagar area when Ramshree and her son Narendra (38) were sleeping in the courtyard of their house, they added. Upon hearing bullet shots, their neighbours reached the spot and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Superintendent of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal said.
An FIR has been lodged by Ramshree's elder son, Sunder, against unknown assailants, he said, adding that the police are probing the case from different angles including a property dispute.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kavi Nagar
- Narendra
- Sunder
- Bamheta village
- Uttar
- Ramshree
- Nipun Agarwal
ALSO READ
CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to help strengthen health infrastructure in Bengal to fight COVID-19.
Himanta Biswa Sarma to be next Assam CM, says Narendra Singh Tomar
Jimmy Asija showed his presence at Decode Air Bar - Owned by Narendra Pahuja for the promotions of MeraFauji Calling
PM Narendra Modi instructed that COVID-19 testing needs to be scaled up further in areas with high test positivity rates: PMO.
PM Narendra Modi reviews preparedness on cyclone Tauktae, asks officials to take all measures to ensure people are safely evacuated.