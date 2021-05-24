Left Menu

Elderly woman, son shot dead at their house in UP

A 75-year-old woman and her son were shot dead at their house early on Monday in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The incident took place around 2 am in Bamheta village in Kavi Nagar area when Ramshree and her son Narendra 38 were sleeping in the courtyard of their house, they added.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 16:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 75-year-old woman and her son were shot dead at their house early on Monday in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. The incident took place around 2 am in Bamheta village in Kavi Nagar area when Ramshree and her son Narendra (38) were sleeping in the courtyard of their house, they added. Upon hearing bullet shots, their neighbours reached the spot and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Superintendent of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal said.

An FIR has been lodged by Ramshree's elder son, Sunder, against unknown assailants, he said, adding that the police are probing the case from different angles including a property dispute.

