Partial phase of lunar eclipse to be visible in NE India, parts of WB, Odisha on May 26

A total lunar eclipse will occur on May 26 but it will be visible in the country for a short span from northeastern India, some parts of West Bengal, coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

''From India, just after moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from the northeastern parts (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands,'' the IMD said.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 3.15 pm and end at 6.23 pm, while the total phase will begin at 4.39 pm and end at 4.58 pm.

The eclipse can be seen from Port Blair from 5.38 pm and viewed for 45 minutes, the longest time. It can be seen from Puri and Malda from 6.21 pm but can only be viewed for two minutes.

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19. It will be a partial lunar eclipse. The ending of the partial phase of which will be visible for a very short span of time just after moonrise from extreme northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

