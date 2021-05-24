Cyclone Yaas: Mandaviya reviews preparedness of major ports on eastern coast

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday took stock of the preparedness of all major ports on the eastern coast to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Yaas and said no ships will be kept in anchorages or jetties.

The Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has also directed the major ports to ensure the safety of people and properties with the least possible damage.

In a series of tweets, the minister said that no ships will be kept in anchorages or jetties, and all vessel movements have been stopped at the ports on the eastern coast.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclone Yaas in the early hours of Monday and it is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

''Took stock of the preparedness of all Major Ports on the eastern coast in the wake of #CycloneYaas. Directed them to ensure the safety of people & properties with the least possible damage. Ports assured their operational readiness to deal with the cyclone by,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet.

He said that medical teams are on standby and relief equipment is ready at strategic points.

Paradip Port Trust (PPT) in Odisha and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata are the two major ports on the eastern coast of India.

The cyclone is likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands around May 26 noon as a ''very severe cyclonic storm''. It is expected to bring in winds of 155-165 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 180 kmph.

The West Bengal and Odisha governments have been bracing to deal with the impact of the cyclone.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the state and central agencies to deal with the situation and called for a timely evacuation of those involved in offshore activities.

