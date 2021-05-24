Left Menu

Clear morning in Delhi; strong surface winds likely on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:55 IST
Clear morning in Delhi; strong surface winds likely on Tuesday
  • Country:
  • India

It was a clear morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling five notches below the normal at 21.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The national capital witnessed strong surface winds with a speed of 20-25 kmph during the day and they are likely to continue on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius.

After observing three days of rain and thunderstorms last week, the weather is likely to remain dry for the next few days as the IMD has forecast mainly clear sky throughout the week.

Relative humidity was recorded at 27 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The city may record the minimum and maximum temperature of 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021