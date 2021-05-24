Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-05-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 19:51 IST
CCRAS conducting comprehensive test of 'Krishnapatnam medicine'
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies is conducting a comprehensive test of the 'Krishnapatnam medicine', touted as a miracle cure for COVID-19, by giving it to at least 500 people to determine its efficacy, the Ayush Department of Andhra Pradesh said here on Monday Monday.

It has to be found out if the so-called medicine caused any ill-effects on health and a report in this regard might come in about a week, Ayush Commissioner Ramulu N informed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during a COVID-19 review meeting.

A release from the Chief Ministers Office said Jagan asked the health authorities to get the medicine examined by ophthalmologists to determine if the preparation being administered in the eyes caused any ill-effects.

''We will take a decision on Krishnapatnam medicine after these reports come in,'' the release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

An Ayurvedic practitioner B Anandaiah started administering a preparation since April 21 that earned a lot of popularity as it was seen as a miracle cure for Covid-19.

Following the heavy rush of people to Krishnapatnam village in SPS Nellore district, the government swung into action and sent teams of experts to study the preparation and its efficacy.

The state Ayush Commissioner, who inspected the preparation along with his team, told the meeting here on Monday that Anandaiah had been practicing the traditional systems for over three decades.

While he administered four of his preparations, using herbs and natural spices, orally, one was given as eye drops.

The Commissioner said Anandaiah was using 18 varieties of ingredients, including turmeric, honey, camphor, jeera and pepper for his preparations.

''All are natural and he is not using anything else. He showed us the preparation process and also gave us the formula. We sent these samples for examination in the laboratory,'' the Commissioner said.

Ramulu said the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies was conducting a comprehensive study of the preparation.

Given the Krishnapatnam medicine's acceptance among people, the AP government took a stand that it has prima facie no objection to allow the traditional system that has been continuing for the last many years.

''There is no objection to continuing it without declaring it an Ayurvedic medicine,'' Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said.

