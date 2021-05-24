Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas: Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders for relief works

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:14 IST
Cyclone Yaas: Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders for relief works
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party members from the regions, which are likely to be affected by cyclone Yaas, to start a campaign in coordination with local administrations to evacuate people to safe places and undertake relief work for them. A BJP statement said Nadda held a review meeting with party officials, MPs and MLAs of West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, and Andaman and Nicobar in view of cyclone Yaas and asked them to set up coordination committees at the state and district levels.

These committees should get in touch with the National Disaster Response Force, state diaster management teams and local administrations, he said, adding that they should work out plans for rescue and relief operations.

Ration, tarpaulins, medicines and other items of need should be delivered to the storm-affected people through the BJP's 'Seva Hi Sangathan' campaign, Nadda said, according to the statement. BJP workers should also plan medical relief operations in the affected areas while following COVID-19 protocols, he said. Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon. It is expected to bring in winds of 155-165 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 180 kmph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021