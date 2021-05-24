Cyclone Yaas: Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders for relief works

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party members from the regions, which are likely to be affected by cyclone Yaas, to start a campaign in coordination with local administrations to evacuate people to safe places and undertake relief work for them. A BJP statement said Nadda held a review meeting with party officials, MPs and MLAs of West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, and Andaman and Nicobar in view of cyclone Yaas and asked them to set up coordination committees at the state and district levels.

These committees should get in touch with the National Disaster Response Force, state diaster management teams and local administrations, he said, adding that they should work out plans for rescue and relief operations.

Ration, tarpaulins, medicines and other items of need should be delivered to the storm-affected people through the BJP's 'Seva Hi Sangathan' campaign, Nadda said, according to the statement. BJP workers should also plan medical relief operations in the affected areas while following COVID-19 protocols, he said. Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon. It is expected to bring in winds of 155-165 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 180 kmph.

