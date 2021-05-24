Left Menu

Bangalore startup receives TDB National Award for recycling carbon technology

Breathe Applied Sciences, a startup incubated at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) developed efficient catalysts and methodologies for the conversion of CO2 to methanol and other chemicals.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:19 IST
The MOU helped in the smooth translation of the research in the area of CO2 reduction to useful chemicals and fuels from the laboratory scale to pilot scale economically. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
A Bangalore based startup has received the National Award 2021 from the Technology Development Board (TDB) for developing a commercial solution for the conversion of CO2 to chemicals and fuels.

It has led to improvisation of process engineering to enhance the production of chemicals and fuels from anthropogenic CO2 generated from various sources including coal and natural gas power generation sectors, steel industry, cement industry, and chemical industries and integrating multiple components involved in the CCUS (Carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration) to develop a complete solution for the environmental issues due to global warming.

The research was carried out by Prof. Sebastian C Peter and his group from the New Chemistry Unit at JNCASR. He is also a co-founder and director of Breathe Applied Sciences which was started from the generous funding from DST Nano Mission.

The startup signed an agreement with JNCASR, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology for the transfer of technology based on lab-scale research on reducing CO2 to methanol and other useful chemicals and fuels.

The MOU helped in the smooth translation of the research in the area of CO2 reduction to useful chemicals and fuels from the laboratory scale to pilot scale economically.

"In the pilot mode, the current capacity of CO2 conversion is 300 kg per day, which can be scaled up to several 100 tons on an industrial scale. It will take some time to reach the level of industrial production. A few industry sectors are in discussion with Breathe for the potential use of our developed technology soon" said Prof. Sebastian C Peter.

(With Inputs from PIB)

