Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights; Immune system has long-term defenses after mild COVID-19; children may be key carriers of virus variants

25-05-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights

Flying at Mach 3 and reaching more than 55 miles above the Earth Saturday, British billionaire Sir Richard Branson's private spaceship company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc completed its first manned space flight from its new home port in New Mexico. This is a milestone in Branson's near two-decades effort to create a commercial "spaceline" to take paying customers into outer space.

Immune system has long-term defenses after mild COVID-19; children may be key carriers of virus variants

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Immune system may never forget mild COVID-19

