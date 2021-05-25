Cyclone Yaas: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to provide all help in ensuring safety of people

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to party workers to provide all assistance in ensuring the safety of the people who would be impacted by Cyclone Yaas. Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department had said on Monday.CycloneYaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to party workers to provide all assistance in ensuring the safety of the people who would be impacted by Cyclone Yaas.

Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, around noon on May 26, the Met department had said on Monday.

''#CycloneYaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance ensuring the safety of those affected,'' Gandhi said in a tweet. The former Congress chief urged people to follow all precautionary measures. A massive evacuation drive has been launched in all low-lying areas and vulnerable storm-surge pockets, following the IMD predicting a tidal surge of 2-4.5 meters during the landfall of Yaas, officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

