Scheme to provide nutrient diet to tribal children in Baran affected due to Covid lockdown

The 'Poshan Vatikas' or nutri gardens set up under a pilot project to supply nutrient food to the Sahariya tribal population in Baran district in Rajasthan are withering away due to scarcity of water and lack of care during the coronavirus lockdown.

At least 55 nutri gardens were created in anganwadi centres -- 30 in Kishanganj and the rest in Shahabad -- in July last year as part of a drive under the nutrition mission POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Advertisement

But only a little over 20 such gardens are currently sustaining as others have suffered badly from scarcity of water in the area. The ongoing lockdown has further worsened the situation with anganwadi centres being shut and the staff attached to them being engaged in the drive against COVID-19.

Seasonal nutrient plants and vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek, radish, carrot, turnip and bottle gourd were planted in each of the gardens with technical assistance from the Action Against Hunger (AAH), an NGO working in the tribal area, said Harishankar Nuwal, the deputy director of ICDS in Baran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)