Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 39.4 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch below the seasons normal, the MeT office said.The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasons normal.The humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 19 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:11 IST
Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 39.4 degrees Celsius
The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch below the season's normal, the MeT office said.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's normal.

The humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 19 per cent. The weather office has forecast a mainly clear sky on Wednesday. The maximum temperature will be around 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

