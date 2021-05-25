Left Menu

Maha: DRDO to set up oxygen plant at Jalna COVID Centre

The Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO will install an oxygen plant at the district COVID Centre here in Maharashtra in the next three days, a senior official said on Tuesday. The system can cater to 190 patients at a flow rate of 5 LPM and charge 195 jumbo cylinders per day, deputy collector Ravindra Parlikar said.

Maha: DRDO to set up oxygen plant at Jalna COVID Centre
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will install an oxygen plant at the district COVID Centre here in Maharashtra in the next three days, a senior official said on Tuesday. Collector Ravindra Binwade also said the district administration has undertaken measures to tackle the projected ''third wave'' of the coronavirus pandemic. ''The DRDO's oxygen plant has a flow rate of 1,000 litres per minute and can cater to 190 patients at a time. The system can cater to 190 patients at a flow rate of 5 LPM and charge 195 jumbo cylinders per day," deputy collector Ravindra Parlikar said. The plant is being set up under the PM Cares Fund. He said the plant utilizes the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technique and Molecular Sieve (Zeolite) technology to generate oxygen directly from the atmospheric air.

Presently, the district COVID hospital has liquid oxygen generated plant which supplies oxygen to 100 patients.

