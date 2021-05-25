Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD
It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, the 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.
- Country:
- India
Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said. The IMD has also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. ''The severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' (pronounced as 'Yass') over northwest and Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm,'' Mohapatra said. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday. ''It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, the 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,'' the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radar at Paradip, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha makes adequate arrangements to deal with Cyclone Yaas
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF deploys teams in 11 districts of West Bengal
Nitish chairs meeting on cyclone Yaas;tells officials to remain alert
Cyclone Yaas: Mandaviya reviews preparedness of major ports on eastern cost
NCMC reviews preparedness for Cyclone Yaas, special focus on securing Covid health facilities