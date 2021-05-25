Left Menu

'Tauktae'-hit to get compensation as per 'Nisarga' relief package: Maha CM

People affected by cyclone Tauktae in Maharashtra would get the compensation on the lines of the relief package prepared for the victims of the cyclone Nisarga that had hit the coastal districts last June, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

'Tauktae'-hit to get compensation as per 'Nisarga' relief package: Maha CM
People affected by cyclone 'Tauktae' in Maharashtra would get the compensation on the lines of the relief package prepared for the victims of the cyclone 'Nisarga' that had hit the coastal districts last June, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday. The chief minister on May 21 visited the affected areas in the coastal Konkan to take stock of the situation. During his tour, he had said that no genuine victim will be left out. As coastal areas in Maharashtra are not frequently affected by cyclonic storms, most of the rules and regulations are formed to assess such damage in plains.

The state Cabinet had last year amended the rules to issue compensation for every damaged tree instead of per hectare acknowledging that coastal areas are hilly with very small landholding.

The damage caused by the cyclone 'Nisarga' was estimated to be Rs 6,000 crore. Cyclone Tauktae, which brushed past coastal Maharashtra last week before making landfall in Gujarat, caused damage to houses, trees, and electricity infrastructure.

