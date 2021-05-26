Left Menu

Dutch court to rule on case targeting Shell's climate strategy

A rapid reduction would effectively force the Anglo-Dutch firm to quickly move away from oil and gas. Shell, which plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, has said court action will not accelerate the world's transition away from fossil fuels.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 04:31 IST
Dutch court to rule on case targeting Shell's climate strategy

A Dutch court will rule on Wednesday in a landmark case in which climate activists seek to force Royal Dutch Shell to speed its cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

Filed by seven activist groups including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth Netherlands, the lawsuit marks a first in which environmental groups have turned to the courts to try to force a major energy firm to change strategy. It was filed in April 2019 on behalf of more than 17,000 Dutch citizens who say Shell is threatening human rights as it continues to invest billions in the production of fossil fuels.

The case was heard in a court in The Hague, where Shell's headquarters are based. The groups have said they feel encouraged by the so-called "Urgenda" case, in which the Dutch High Court in 2019 ordered the government to step up its fight against climate change, as it said a lack of action was putting Dutch citizens in danger.

They are demanding that Shell cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, a much steeper reduction than the company's current goal of reducing the carbon intensity of the products it sells by 20% over the next decade. A rapid reduction would effectively force the Anglo-Dutch firm to quickly move away from oil and gas.

Shell, which plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, has said court action will not accelerate the world's transition away from fossil fuels. The world's top oil and gas trader, Shell has said its carbon emissions peaked in 2018, but intensity-based reduction targets allow it in theory to expand its oil and gas output.

The plaintiffs claim that Shell's climate strategy is not in line with the U.N.-backed 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Shell says its 2050 net zero target is aligned with the Paris agreement and that it will move "in step" with society's progress in the energy transition.

It said in a statement it agrees "that action is needed now on climate change. What will accelerate the energy transition is effective policy, investment in technology and changing customer behaviour. None of which will be achieved with this court action." In February Shell updated its plan to tackle climate change, saying it planned to curb its emissions through rapid growth of its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen.

Although the company said its oil output peaked in 2019, its spending will remain tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021