Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 10:26 IST
Science News Roundup: How to watch the upcoming 'Super Flower Blood Moon' eclipse; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more
Representative Picture Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Immune system has long-term defenses after mild COVID-19; children may be key carriers of virus variants

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The immune system may never forget mild COVID-19

How to watch the upcoming 'Super Flower Blood Moon' eclipse

The full moon on Wednesday will be the year's biggest "supermoon" and feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years. During the eclipse, the full moon will pass through the Earth's shadow. It appears red, known as a "blood moon", as light is scattered through the Earth's atmosphere, much like during sunset. In addition, the moon will be at perigee, or the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear about 7% larger than normal and 15% brighter or a "super moon," according to astronomers. May's full moon is known as the "Flower Moon" since it occurs when spring flowers are in bloom.

Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission -statement

Russia is training cosmonauts from Saudi Arabia as both countries are preparing for a joint manned space mission, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying in a government statement on Tuesday. Russia and Saudi Arabia are both major oil exporters. Cooperation in the energy market as part of oil output deals has been the core of their relationship so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

