Alaska's Great Sitkin volcano erupts, aviation alert issued - USGS

Alaska's Great Sitkin volcano is erupting, sparking a red warning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said https://bit.ly/3yGFjP6 early on Thursday.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) issued a red aviation alert level warning for Great Sitkin, meaning "significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere likely."

