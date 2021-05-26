Left Menu

Heavy rains in Kerala, yellow alert sounded in 11 districts

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Widespread rains and sea incursion were reported in several parts of Kerala on Wednesday and authorities have issued an alert to people living on the banks of water bodies.

Except for the northern districts of Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kasaragod, several parts of the rest of the 11 districts have been receiving copious rains accompanied by strong winds since last night prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to sound a 'yellow alert' there.

As per the latest IMD update, a yellow alert, denoting the possibility of heavy rainfall, was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur, and Lakshadweep.

Shutters of Kallarkutty dam in Idukki and Aruvikkara Dam here were opened in view of heavy rains.

Authorities warned people living on the banks of various water bodies in Pathanamthitta district to be extra vigilant as the water level was steadily rising.

Sea incursion was reported in various districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam.

The uprooting of trees and water-logging of low-lying areas were also reported across the state.

