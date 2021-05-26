Left Menu

Cyclone 'Yaas': Rain pounds coastal districts of Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:07 IST
Cyclone 'Yaas': Rain pounds coastal districts of Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Coastal districts of Odisha received very to extremely heavy rainfall as cyclone 'Yaas' battered the region, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Chandbali in Bhadrak district recorded rainfall of 288.3 mm over the past 24 hours, followed by Rajkanika in Kendrapara (251 mm), the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Nawana in Mayurbhanj district received 210.4 mm rainfall, Binjharpur in Jajpur (206 mm), Paradip in Jagatsinghpur (200.3 mm) and Astaranga in Puri (180 mm), it said.

The districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh received moderate rain, while the average precipitation in Keonjhar district was 44.7 mm, the department said.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said of the state's 314 blocks, 36 received rainfall between 110 mm and 304 mm, while 37 other blocks recorded 50-100 mm rainfall.

The IMD has issued a red warning for nine districts that are expected to receive downpour in the next 24 hours.

Cyclone 'Yaas' wreaked havoc in the beach towns in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal, as it hit the coast around 9 am with wind speeds of 130-140 kmph, inundating low- lying areas amid a storm surge, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021