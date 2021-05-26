Left Menu

The administration has arranged food for them, they said. Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal said the administration will assess the loss caused by the blaze and will compensate the dwellers. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained so far, Uppal said. There are more than 500 jhuggis shanties on the roadside of Kapurthala-Sultanpurlodhi road near the rail coach factory.

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:10 IST
250 shanties gutted in fire in Punjab's Kapurthala
Nearly 250 shanties here were gutted in a fire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon, said officials.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident, they said, adding fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze.

More than 1,000 migrant laborers have been rendered homeless due to the fire incident. The administration has arranged food for them, they said. Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal said the administration will assess the loss caused by the blaze and will compensate the dwellers. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained so far, Uppal said.

There are more than 500 'thuggish (shanties) on the roadside of Kapurthala-Sultanpurlodhi road near the rail coach factory.

