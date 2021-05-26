Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:32 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

EU court backs space agency ESA on excluding OHB in Galileo contract

Europe's second-top court on Wednesday rejected a request by OHB System AG to suspend a decision by the European Space Agency to exclude the German satellite company from a Galileo public contract, which went to its rivals Airbus and Thales Alenia Space. The Luxembourg-based General Court also dismissed OHB's application for interim relief.

Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House

The year's biggest full moon, known as the Super Flower Moon, rose in a clear evening sky over the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday to the delight of amateur photographers positioned just across the water to capture the moment. The moon was at the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear about 7% larger and 15% brighter than normal.

Immune system has long-term defenses after mild COVID-19; children may be key carriers of virus variants

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Immune system may never forget mild COVID-19

Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission -statement

Russia is training cosmonauts from Saudi Arabia as both countries are preparing for a joint manned space mission, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying in a government statement on Tuesday. Russia and Saudi Arabia are both major oil exporters. Cooperation in the energy market as part of oil output deals has been the core of their relationship so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

