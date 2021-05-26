Left Menu

Dutch court orders Shell to set tougher climate targets

Updated: 26-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:05 IST
Dutch court orders Shell to set tougher climate targets

A Dutch court on Wednesday ruled in a case brought by climate activists that Royal Dutch Shell needs to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels.

Shell currently has a target to reduce the carbon intensity of its products by at least 6% by 2023, by 20% by 2030, by 45% by 2035 and by 100% by 2050 compared with 2016.

