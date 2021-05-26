Adhiraj Constructions redefines the concept of 'Power Address'

MUMBAI, India, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhiraj Constructions, a reputed Mumbai-based real estate developer, redefines the concept of a 'Power Address' with Adhiraj Capital City. With world-renowned partners, this 40-acre Lifestyle Estate represents Adhiraj's first-ever international living destination and the only 'Power Address' in the ever-flourishing city of Navi Mumbai. One of the largest townships in Navi Mumbai, it offers a unique opportunity to reside in a true landmark representing the best of Navi Mumbai.

The Golden Quadrilateral The golden quadrilateral of the most powerful nerve centres - Thane, Kalyan, Vashi & Panvel that has grown organically over the past few decades-is looking at infrastructure developments to further grow the existing ecosystem. Navi Mumbai has its growth story phased, planned, and structured, with all infrastructure built for the next growth wave. Adhiraj Codename Power Address is placed right at the centre of this quadrilateral to take advantage of this holistic infrastructure ecosystem being built.

Mega upcoming projects 7 mega upcoming projects, with investments to the tune of 2.8 Lakh crores.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be the longest sea link connecting Sewri to Nhava Sheva to provide easy access to South Mumbai and the rest of Mumbai.

• Navi Mumbai International Airport, nearly 3x of current Mumbai Airport, in terms of area, 500 sq. km. Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) for planned development, leading to high economic activity and growth.

• Navi Mumbai Metro - 5 lines planned overall totalling 106 km, with the nearest metro station at a stone's throw distance from the project.

• Virar- Alibaug Multimodal corridor, a 126 Km, 16 lane road connecting Virar and Alibaug via Taloja with multiple interchanging nodes, and highways connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Agra, Pune, and Goa.

• Parsik Tunnel, an 8-km long road with a 3 km tunnel, will start from Turbhe Station and end near TATA Hospital in Kharghar.

• Coastal Road, an 8-km long road, starting close to spaghetti complex, Kharghar, will connect to the upcoming Airport via Belapur.

• Mumbai Marina is a world-class marina in 3 acres of land, a fun, food, and recreation hub with floating restaurants and yacht clubs for entertainment.

The ERA of Kharghar is now Kharghar has outperformed all top nerve centres of MMR - Thane, Vashi, Kalyan & Panvel since 2010, delivering the best returns on investment. Socio-economic projects like the BKC- II project; Kharghar Valley Golf Course; Asia's largest park - Central Park, Kharghar; & also the largest ISCKON temple of Navi Mumbai is right next door. Kharghar has an already established social ecosystem & is undoubtedly one of India's top real estate investment hotspots today.

Adhiraj Capital City , a mammoth 40-acre iconic mixed-use development, is designed and orchestrated by world-renowned partners like the master planners of Marina Bay Sands & Dubai Metro, AEDAS. The upcoming township is located at Rohinjan, 600 meters from sector 34 Kharghar metro station, Off NH4. It will offer the best infrastructure, architecture, culture, lifestyle, and commercial prowess. The mega project will be home to luxury residences with a grand clubhouse, state of the art commercial office spaces and a high street shopping zone, making it a fully independent and self-sufficient ecosystem.

Club Elysium - One of India's Largest Luxury Clubhouses Spread across 75,000 sq. this Clubhouse adorned with spectacular and iconic architecture designed by world-renowned consultants, this Clubhouse will be managed by one of the finest names in the luxury concierge services across the world - ILC Hong Kong Capital Park - Navi Mumbai's Largest Private Park Multiple acres of finest landscape design and pure bliss! Emulating the expansiveness of Central Park in New York, the development has its signature central landscape with 50+ experiences on a single 4-storey vehicle free podium.

Capital Street - Navi Mumbai's Only International Retail Destination Inspired & designed on the lines of vibrant shopping avenues in some of the world's finest destinations across Paris, Singapore & Dubai, the residents will be spoilt for choice with international brands, including fashion & ethnic labels, a chain of global food & beverage brands, entertainment concepts and even a supermarket.

Capital District - A Commercial Hub Inside the Development Walk-to-work will take a whole new meaning here as this capital district is a creation born with a vision to make a difference in the lives of its residents. As it takes shape and attracts the best of large international & national organizations, the residents are sure to enjoy an authentic Live-Work-Play culture here at Adhiraj Capital City.

Adhiraj Constructions Pvt Ltd: Established in the year 1995, Adhiraj Constructions is a reputed real estate builder based in Mumbai. The company has a mission to create dynamic, self-sustaining spaces that make investors feel a sense of pride and an enhanced lifestyle. The primary business of Adhiraj Constructions builder includes the construction of quality residential projects and urban gated communities. With 250+ acres of land parcel across NCR, Goa, Karjat and MMR, the company has launched their upcoming project Adhiraj Capital City in Rohinjan that is 600mtrs from sector 34 Kharghar metro station, Off NH4. The company has successfully built a code of conduct that applies intelligence and technology in building homes and townships, which grow in personal and financial value. The symbiosis of thoughtful engineering and thought leadership has enabled creating the bedrock for iconic structures that redefine the skyline of Navi Mumbai in terms of 'enriching life' and 'enhancing lifestyles'.

