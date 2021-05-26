Amarinder Singh reviews ongoing development projects in Patiala

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reviewed ongoing developmental projects in Patiala and issued directions for their speedy completion.

He particularly asked the Patiala deputy commissioner to speed up the ongoing canal-based water supply project for potable drinking water at the earliest.

In a detailed presentation, the official informed the chief minister that 60 per cent of the work on the project would be completed by March 2022, according to a government statement here.

The principal secretary said a new bus stand and a workshop, having an total outlay of nearly Rs 60 crore, would be completed in November this year and March 2022, respectively.

The Public Works Department (B&R) has already got an approval for the construction of a flyover from the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board at a cost of Rs 7.70 crore for direct entry of buses into the new bus stand, he added.

Meanwhile, responding to an issue raised by the chairman of the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation for purchase of new buses, Singh asked the principal secretary of Transport to immediately clear the pending proposal.

Acting on the direction, the principal secretary conveyed concurrence to the PRTC for purchase of 255 new buses in its fleet.

The CM also directed the Finance department to immediately release Rs 2.18 crore for the first phase of a dairy shifting project coming up in Ablowal village, besides a sum of Rs 10.37 crore for its second phase.

Amarinder Singh also asked the department to immediately grant sanction for filling up of teaching faculty posts at the upcoming Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, besides giving approval for funds worth Rs 60 crore for the construction of the institution.

