Odisha continues transporting medical oxygen during cyclone Yaas

Amidst the challenges posed by the very severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas, the Odisha police on Wednesday ensured unhindered movement of vehicles carrying liquid medical oxygen through their dedicated green corridor.

A press release issued by the state police headquarters said, four oxygen-laden tankers were sent from Angul district to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, while two such vehicles transported medical oxygen from Jajpur district to Berhampur and Bhubaneswar within the state.

''Advanced planning was done and standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared for the smooth movement of oxygen tankers, and the safety of oxygen production centres, tankers, drivers and other staff engaged in the exercise'', the release said.

As many as 60 formations of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) were deployed at vulnerable points for removing uprooted trees and electric poles from highways and arterial roads to ensure smooth movement of the oxygen tankers.

Over a month now, the Odisha police have through their dedicated green corridor ensured transportation of 22542.895 MT of medical oxygen in 1,226 tankers to several destinations in Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh.

The police have also escorted several oxygen tankers within the state, the release said.

Yaas hit the coast north of Dhamra in Odisha's Bhadrak district and 50 km south of Balasore, close to Bahanaga block, around 9 am.

The landfall process was over around 1.30 pm.

