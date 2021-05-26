Mangaluru old central market building demolished

Officials of Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) on Wednesday completed the demolition of the old central market here for the construction of a new building under the Smart City project.

The structure was demolished using excavators with police assistance.

Police have set up barricadesin and around the old market for the work.

The MCC council had earlier passed a resolution to clear the old central market building and a proposal under the Smart City project was sent to the state government which was stayed by court, MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar told reporters here.

The MCC received approval from the HC and the demolition began early Wednesday.

The area in the heart of the city will now be handed over to the officials ofthe Smart City project.

The construction of the new building will begin after clearing the debris, he said.

