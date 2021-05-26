Left Menu

Six deer escape mangrove forest in Bengal amid cyclone

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:35 IST
Six deer escape mangrove forest in Bengal amid cyclone
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Six deer that strayed into residential areas from the Sundarbans, amid Cyclone 'Yaas', were rescued and sent back to their habitat by the forest department, a senior official said.

The herbivores might have panicked amid the rough weather conditions and escaped the mangrove forest, when the cyclone struck, Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav told PTI.

One animal was rescued at Gosaba by forest management committee, with help from locals, the other five were spotted in different areas situated in the vicinity of the jungle in South 24 Parganas district.

All rescued deer were medically examined and released into the wild, Yadav said.

''There was no other report of any other creature having strayed from the jungle, but the forest department is keeping a close tab on the movement of animals and their conduct,'' he said.

At least 30 camps of the forest department, situated in various parts of South 24 Parganas, have been inundated due to heavy rain and high tide, caused by the cyclonic storm, forcing officials to move to elevated ground, the chief wildlife warden added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021