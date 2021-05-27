Left Menu

USTR submits new WTO proposal to curb forced labor on fishing vessels

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 00:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Wednesday said it submitted a new proposal to the World Trade Organization aimed at curbing the use of forced labor on fishing vessels, urging member countries to explicitly recognize the problem.

The USTR said in a statement its proposal urges WTO countries to curb harmful subsidies to fishing activities that may be associated with illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

