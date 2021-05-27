Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 00:52 IST
Overcast skies block view of lunar eclipse from Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Overcast skies due to Cyclone Yaas prevented enthusiasts from briefly watching a lunar eclipse in Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal on Wednesday.

The partial eclipse of the moon started at around 3:15 pm and ended at 6:22 pm.

It would have been visible in Kolkata from 6:15 pm, the time of moonrise, to 6:22 pm, but the overcast sky played spoilsport, a senior astrophysicist told PTI.

For several parts of India, the moon was below the eastern horizon during the eclipse.

''For cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, the eclipse could not be seen as during the eclipse phase, the moon was below the horizon at these places,'' he said.

The total lunar eclipse was visible mostly from Eastern Asia, the Pacific Ocean, most parts of North and South America and Australia.

The next total lunar eclipse will occur on May 16, 2022, but, it will not be visible from the Indian subcontinent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

