SpaceX Dragon to deliver first pair of six new solar arrays to space station

NASA is gearing up for the launch of SpaceX's 22nd commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft will embark on its journey to the ISS on Thursday, June 3, at 1:29 p.m. EDT and deliver new solar arrays to power future work aboard the orbiting laboratory, along with new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew.

The unpressurized trunk of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will deliver the first two of six new roll-out solar arrays based on a design tested on the space station in 2017. The installation will be carried out by the astronauts during a series of spacewalks this summer.

According to NASA, the new solar arrays will augment the power drawn from the existing arrays on the space station, ensuring that a sufficient power supply is maintained for NASA's future missions. Currently, the eight existing arrays are capable of generating up to 160 kilowatts of power during orbital daytime, nearly half of which is stored in the station's batteries for use while the station is not in sunlight.

In addition, Dragon's pressurized capsule will carry new science investigations including an experiment that could help develop better pharmaceuticals and therapies for treating kidney disease on Earth, a study of cotton root systems that could identify varieties of plants that require less water and pesticides. The research also will include two model organism investigations and technology demonstrations, including a portable ultrasound device.

NASA TV will provide live coverage of the launch and prelaunch events starting June 2. Live coverage will also air on the NASA app and the agency's website.