Left Menu

Heavy rain to lash Andamans till May 30: IMD

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 27-05-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 10:09 IST
Heavy rain to lash Andamans till May 30: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rain till May 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea till further information, it said.

The archipelago is likely to receive heavy rain of 7- 11 cm at one or two places on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph may occur over the islands during this period, the weatherman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021